Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $10.20 on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $7,384,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

