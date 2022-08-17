Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

7/29/2022 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82).

7/29/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €41.50 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.00 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/18/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €35.00 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/11/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($38.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.00 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/4/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.50 ($40.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.57 ($38.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.82. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a one year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

