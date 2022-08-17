Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $94.79

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.