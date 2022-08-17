Analysts Set Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $494.40

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROP opened at $436.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

