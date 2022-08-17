Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,909

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,791.05). In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.34) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,791.05). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10). Insiders acquired 492 shares of company stock worth $909,374 in the last quarter.

SSE Stock Down 0.4 %

SSE Increases Dividend

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,824 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,721.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,724.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a market capitalization of £19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 60.20 ($0.73) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. SSE’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

