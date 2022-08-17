Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (ANFGF, APR.UN, BP, CCHGY, CTSH, EQNR, HUT, IMBBY, ITMPF, KNRRY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50).

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00).

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 287.00 to 304.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$0.10. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.55.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.