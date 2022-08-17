Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 297,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOMR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.99%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $242,405.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,670 shares of company stock valued at $535,803 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $232,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

