Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 81.45%.

Angion Biomedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angion Biomedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Angion Biomedica Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Angion Biomedica worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.