Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 81.45%.
Angion Biomedica Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $13.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Angion Biomedica Company Profile
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.