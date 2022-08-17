Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Plans Dividend of $1.24

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,920.50 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 640.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,003.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.