Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Plans Dividend of $1.24

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,920.50 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 640.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,003.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

Insider Activity

Anglo American Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

