Anil Tammineedi Sells 50,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $818,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,639,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,954,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 3,931,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stem by 2,688.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

