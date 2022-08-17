Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Up 12.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 211,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 80,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.