Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Up 12.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 211,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 80,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Stories

