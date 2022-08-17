Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HOUS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 759,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,521. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

