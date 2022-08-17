APENFT (NFT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. APENFT has a market cap of $172.30 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

