Aperam S.A. (APEMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4804 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Aperam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

