Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.88

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.