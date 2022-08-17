Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 919,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,095,341 shares.The stock last traded at $108.54 and had previously closed at $110.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

