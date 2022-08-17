Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Applied UV in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied UV
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
Further Reading
