Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Applied UV in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

About Applied UV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Further Reading

