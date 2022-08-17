Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,597. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

