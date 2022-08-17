Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Up 6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 218,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,126,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

About Aptorum Group



Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

