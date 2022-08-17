APY.Finance Tops One Day Volume of $480.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $439,140.21 and approximately $480.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

