Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of LFG stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
