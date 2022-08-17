Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of LFG stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

