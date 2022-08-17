Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of LFG opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $23.75.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)
