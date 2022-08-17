Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LFG opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,368,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,550,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 469,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 467,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,715,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

