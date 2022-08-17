Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

