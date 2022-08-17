Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

