Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Up 2.4%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.33. 3,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 627,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARIS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. Analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

