Ark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Ark has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,079,823 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

