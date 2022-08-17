Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 14,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Institutional Trading of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

