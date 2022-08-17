ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell Acquires 1,000 Shares

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $18,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,881.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BANX opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.57. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

