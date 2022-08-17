Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $325,838.21 and approximately $8,913.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013776 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

