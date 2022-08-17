Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($9.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.26). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.04) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($10.94) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $99.95 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

