Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

