Ascent Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

