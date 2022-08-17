Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 532.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 439,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

