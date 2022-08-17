Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

