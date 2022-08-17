Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,800 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

