Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 694.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 214,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

