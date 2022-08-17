Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $224.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

