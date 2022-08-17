Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

