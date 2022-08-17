Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

