ASD Price Reaches $0.0887 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $58.59 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

