AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
AsiaBaseMetals Trading Down 15.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.
AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile
AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.
