ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $566.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

