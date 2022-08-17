Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

