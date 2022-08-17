Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 6.2%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.48. 80,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,562,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,775,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

