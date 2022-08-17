ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$48.33 and last traded at C$48.29, with a volume of 41488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.94.

Specifically, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.31.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

