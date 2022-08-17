Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

