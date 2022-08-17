Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Moebius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.