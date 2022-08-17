Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $494,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

