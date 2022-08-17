Audius Market Cap Hits $301.57 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $301.57 million and $8.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

