Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,837,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $21,318,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,608,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,620,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

