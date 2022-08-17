Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

